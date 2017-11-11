USA goalkeeper Hope Solo recently revealed a sexual assault she suffered at the hands of former FIFA president Sepp Blatter during the Ballon d'Or ceremony in 2013. She also added that sexual abuses and assaults are so rampant in sports that they have now been normalised.

In a big revelation coming from the world of sports post the #MeToo campaign, United States women’s football team goalkeeper Hope Solo has accused former FIFA president Sepp Blatter of sexual assault. Solo said that she suffered the embarrassing moment at the annually held Ballon d’Or ceremony in 2013. The legendary goalkeeper also said that such incidents have been normalised now due to the high frequency of them. She further congratulated and boosted the morale of women across the globe who shared their horrendous experiences in #MeToo campaign of late.

While in a candid interview with Portugal newspaper Expresso, Hope Solo revealed that she suffered the sexual assault on the night of 2013 Ballon d’Or ceremony where she was present along with other nominees of the top football awards. She said that while they were enroute the stage to present the FIFA Women’s World Player of The Year award to USA stalwart Abby Wambach, former FIFA supremo grabbed Solo’s behind. In her words, before appearing on the stage “I had Sepp Blatter grab my ass”.

Hope Solo went on to say that sexual assault in sports is rampant and due to the high number of incidents that occur, it has been normalised. Sepp Blatter, who sat at the helm of FIFA from 1998 to 2015, was one of the most powerful men in the world of football. Hope Solo’s revelations have come two years after Blatter was stripped of his FIFA president position after he was found guilty of corruption in 2015.

Earlier, the iconic goalkeeper had lauded the women who came out with their harrowing ordeals through the #MeToo campaign across the various social media platforms. #MeToo campaign spread like a raging fire on social media after several actresses like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, etc came out in the open about the sexual abuse they suffered at the hands of Hollywood’s top producer Harvey Weinstein.