American tennis icon Serena Williams has withdrawn her contention from Australian Open 2018 citing fitness issues as the main reason. The former world number one tennis player gave birth to a baby girl in September, 2017 and still fighting to get back to her brilliant best.

Former world number one Serena Williams has cancelled her much-awaited return in the upcoming Australian Open. She has cited fitness issues as the reason for pulling out from the first of the four Grand Slams of the year. The 36-year-old gave birth to a baby girl in September last year and has said that she is “not where she wants to be.” It should be noted that she won her seventh Australian Open trophy in 2017 while she was eight weeks pregnant with her daughter.

Withdrawing her contention from the Australian Open, which is to commence from January 15, 2018, Serena Williams said, “Although I am super close, I’m not where I want to be. My coach and team always said only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way. I can compete – but I don’t want to just compete, I want to do far better than that and to do so, I will need a little more time.”

She further discussed last year’s Australian Open where she triumphed under absolutely unreal conditions. The American tennis star said, “The memory of last year’s Open is one that I will carry with me, and Olympia and I look forward to coming back again.” This is the first time that Serena has pulled out of a major tournament since 2011.

The Australian Open 2018 is marred by injuries and is bound to miss many tennis superstars in Andy Murray and world number four Kei Nishikori, who will not participate due to injury. While there is also a possibility that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic might not feature in the tournament as well as they are also undergoing treatment from injuries.