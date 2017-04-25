It is hard not to miss what Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said to Gerard Pique during the all-important El Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid. A head nod and talking gesture with his finger was enough indication of what Ramos needed to convey.

In a match where Barcelona beat the host 3-2, Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos was sent off with the red card for tackling Lionel Messi. As he left the pitch, Sergio Ramos directed himself towards Pique and told him this: “Talk now. Talk now.”

Apparently, what Ramos wanted to convey was that Madrid was also susceptible to red cards and penalties. Pique has repeatedly claimed that Madrid gets advantage in most of their matches where referees hand them penalties on a platter.

With Real Madrid’s defeat, they stand toe to toe with rival Barcelona in the La Liga table. Real Madrid, however, has the task of breaking through in the Champions League.