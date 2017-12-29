Trouble seems to be mounting for Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan who picked up an ankle injury on Wednesday. His family was stopped from boarding the Cape Town flight from Dubai while the whole Indian team reached the destination on time. After failing to produce some documentation which they were not carrying, the cricketer had to leave his family behind at the Dubai Airport.

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his family had to embrace tough time on their course to South Africa. The Indian team led by skipper Virat Kohli left for South Africa on Wednesday night for the upcoming series which gets underway on January 5. Dhawan’s wife and kids were not allowed to board the connecting flight from Dubai to Cape Town as they failed to provide certain documents demanded by the Emirates airlines. While the rest of the team members including the Delhi batsman reached their destination on time, his family had to wait at the Dubai Airport.

As per a series of tweets posted by the cricketer, Emirates disallowed his family members to catch the flight to Cape Town from the Dubai Airport due to the failure of producing some personal documents. They were asked to show birth certificates and other documents which they were not carrying. Dhawan slammed the airline for their unprofessional behaviour and complained about not being informed about the documents before. He also pointed out that one of the Emirates employee was also behaving rudely for no reason at all. “Absolutely unprofessional from @emirates. Was on my way 2 SA with my fam & was told tht my wife and kids can’t board the flight from Dubai to SA. Was asked to produce birth certificates & other documents fr my kids at the airport which we obviously didn’t have at that moment,” the cricketer wrote in a tweet.

“They are now at Dubai airport waiting for the documents to arrive. Why didn’t @emirates notify about such a situation when we were boarding the plane from Mumbai? One of the Emirates’ employee was being rude for no reason at all,” he wrote in the second tweet.

India is scheduled to play three Tests, six One-Day Internationals (ODI) and three Twenty20 Internationals against South Africa with the first Test beginning on January 5 in Cape Town. The much-awaited series is expected to be one of the toughest tests for the Indian team which has been on a rampant winning run throughout 2017. Meanwhile, Dhawan after picking up an ankle injury on Wednesday has undergone an MRI scan and remains doubtful of playing.