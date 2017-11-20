Former AC Milan and current Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng feels the administrative body for association football should do more to relinquish football cruelty or hatred that exists in the name of racial discrimination. "If somebody calls me 'f****** black', that's not allowed, that's racism, but it's still happened to me that opponents called me that."Boateng said. Prince has remained a vocal voice by supporting the anti-racism groups.

In order to tackle racism that astoundingly exits in every sport and perhaps more in the world of football despite UEFA’s stringent guidelines, former AC Milan and current Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng feels the administrative body for association football should do more to relinquish football cruelty or hatred that exists in the name of racial discrimination. The German-born Ghanaian ace footballer, who is never shy in speaking up his mind, believes that apex football authorities are supposed to do than playing or sharing Anti-racism slogans to fight racism.

“It’s not enough to show a ‘no to racism’ video before Champions League matches, and it’s not enough to wear a t-shirt with ‘no racism’ on and off, or ‘we show racism the red card’,” he told Suddeutsche Zeitung’s Now magazine. The 28-year old midfielder has been a victim of some disturbing racial slangs that were chanted by some wicked supporters against Prince when he graced the pitch in Milan colours. Boateng weaved in a famous controversy when he chose to leave from an ongoing match after he was targeted by the Pro Patria supporters in 2013. Prince has remained a vocal voice by supporting the anti-racism groups over the years and he still feels something needs to be done.

The brother of Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, who represents Germany on international stage, said he is still facing racial abuses from his opponents despite the strict guidelines UEFA has towards football cruelty. “If somebody calls me ‘f****** black’, that’s not allowed, that’s racism, but it’s still happened to me that opponents called me that.”Boateng said in a statement. Kevin also highlighted his distressing experiences when he was young and was trying to make a name in the world of football. “You know very well that they want to hurt a seven- or eight-year-old boy at this very moment, and when I was young I always tried to suppress it,” Boateng was quoted as saying.