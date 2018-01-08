If the fifth day is not plagued by rain then India has a golden opportunity to secure 1-0 lead in the 3-Test match series against South Africa. All eyes will be on Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli in the final innings of the visitors.

India dismantled the entire batting line-up of South Africa on a petty score of 130 runs in the second innings on the fourth day of first Test match played at Newlands in Cape Town. The visitors now need 208 runs to win the match on a pitch that has emerged as a Herculean task for batsmen of both the sides. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were the chief architects of South Africa’s collapse as they bagged three wickets each.

After day three was washed out by rain, the play on fourth day resumed with the hosts looking dangerous with an overall lead of 142 runs and firm at 65 for 2 wickets. But Indian bowlers had a field day on Monday as they thwarted the South African challenge by bagging last eight wickets by giving away just 65 runs. The Proteas batting order fell like a house of cards within a span of four hours.

Star batsman AB de Villiers tried to lead the mantle of his side by scoring a respectable 35 runs off 50 balls but there was no assistance from his compatriots as South Africa was all out at 130. After the early attack of Hardik Pandya and Shami, Bumrah routed the middle order of the opposition while Bhuvneshwar Kumar wound up the tailenders.

If the fifth day is not plagued by rain then India has a golden opportunity to secure 1-0 lead in the 3-Test match series against South Africa. All eyes will be on Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli in the final innings of the visitors.