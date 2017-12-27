Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted their second reception in Mumbai and the grand event was flooded by a host of prominent names from the entertainment and the Sports Industry. Indian football team's captain Sunil Chhetri also marked his presence at the event with his better half Sonam Bhattacherjee.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted yet another grand reception in Mumbai on Tuesday. While the internet kept crushing over the host of Bollywood celebrities who graced the event. For sports lovers, it was a rare treat to watch their favourite cricketers grace the even in their magnificent attires. But there was one special man who stood out off all. Our very own Indian goal machine and Indian football team’s captain Sunil Chhetri was present at the lavish party to congratulate his cricket counterpart Virat and his better half Anushka.

The two Indian captains who have led the national side exceptionally well in their respective sport share a great bond together. Sunil was the only Indian football team member present at the party but his sheer grace and class were admirable. Interestingly he too had tied the knot recently with the lovely Sonam Bhattacharjee. While both the captain’s looked dashing there partners were looking equally stunning. Our record goal scorer in international football took to Instagram and posted a picture from the beautiful night with an absolutely classy caption that won the hearts of his fans. Not just the caption but the photo for Indian sports lovers was unarguably the photo of the night.

“There are two captains in this picture. The other two play cricket and football to earn a living 😉 Luck and love for what I’m sure will be a fantastic journey,” Sunil wrote with a picture of him and Sonam posing with Virat and Anushka.

Virushka’s reception was a star-studded affair which saw a number of prominent people from the Bollywood and the sports fraternity. However, Sunil Chhetri made the fans day with his message for the newlyweds. He currently captains the Bengaluru FC side in the Indian Super League and has been phenomenal in the campaign. The Indian football captain recently overhauled Wayne Rooney’s tally of international goals to become the fourth highest international goal scorer. Only Zlatan Ibrahimovic (62), Lionel Messi (61) and Cristiano Ronaldo (79) are ahead in the International goalscoring charts.

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka will now travel to South Africa with team India. Virat will return back to business and will aim to write history by leading India to a maiden triumph on the South African soil. The newlyweds will welcome the New Year on the African continent.