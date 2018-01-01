External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has ruled out any possibility of India-Pakistan bilateral match series while mentioning that the atmosphere is not conducive. The Foreign Affairs Minister Swaraj said that no match series even at a neutral venue is possible.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj during the meeting of the ministry’s consultative committee ruled out the possibility of India-Pakistan bilateral cricket match series. Once again ruling out the chances of any Ind-Pak match series, the External Affairs Minister said that no match series was possible even at a neutral venue as the atmosphere was not conducive between both the nations. Sushma Swaraj mentioned that while the incidents of cross-border firing and ceasefire violations by Pakistan are still continuing, the atmosphere is not a conducive one for a cricket bilateral series.

Pakistan has been eyeing an India-Pakistan bilateral series for a long time and has also approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) but nothing constructive ever came out. Talking about Indian players take on a bilateral series with Pakistan, they have always left it out on the government as India-Pakistan relations is a sensitive issue. The last bilateral series between India and Pakistan held in December 2012 when Pakistan visited India for 3 ODIs and 2 T20s’.

Tensions between Indian and Pakistan have escalated ever since a Pakistani court sentenced Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national and former Navy officer, a death penalty over alleged espionage charges. India took up the matter with the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Since the case is being heard in ICJ, in one of the initial hearings, ICJ had asked Pakistan not to execute Kulbhushan Jadhav till final hearing in the case gets over.

Meanwhile, tensions between Ind-Pak further escalated over poor treatment given to Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife, who had gone to him in Islamabad. Pakistan before the meeting intentionally allowed its media to humiliate Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family. Not only this, India also objected the removal of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife mangal-sutra and forced to talk in English while their native language was Marathi.