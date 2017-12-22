Rohit Sharma has scalped all his double centuries after the marriage of one of Indian cricket team starlets. The stand-in Indian captain who has led India to a triumph in both the ODI and the T20 series against Sri Lanka has hit centuries around the marriage dates of Ashoke Dinda, Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli respectively. Read on to find the details.

Rohit Sharma and double centuries are a strong affair; the stand-in Indian captain who was in a splendid touch in the second T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka has the record of most double centuries in limited over formats to his name. He aced two other records against Sri Lanka on Friday when he equalled the record of South Africa’s David Miller for the fastest T20 ton and smashed AB De Villiers’ record of most sixes in a calendar year. He plundered a sensational 35 ball century and posted 118 runs off 43 balls before departing.

However, in this piece, we won’t talk about Rohit’s heroics with the bat today but an interesting theory behind his classy double centuries which have all been scored after some particular events. To be precise, Rohit Sharma has hit all his double centuries a few days or months after the marriage of one of his Indian cricket teammates. The three double centuries scored by him have come after the marriages of Ashoke Dinda, Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli respectively. The three cricketers got married in 2013, 2014 and 2017 which are also the years when Rohit aced the double ton milestone.

Here is the interesting analogy behind Rohit Sharma’s double centuries which have all come after one of his teammates’ marriage (Taking no credit away from the master of double hundreds):

22 July 2013 – Ashoke Dinda married his wife Sreyasi Rudra.

2 November 2013 – Rohit Sharma blasted his first ever double century (209) in an ODI game against Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

26th September 2014. – Ajinkya Rahane married his childhood sweetheart Radhika Dhopavkar.

13 November 2014 – Rohit Sharma terrorised the Sri Lankan bowling line-up and registered his second double ton in ODIs. He blasted 264 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

11 December 2017 – Virat Kohli married her longtime girlfriend Anushka Sharma.

13 December 2017 – Rohit Sharma scored his record third double ton 208* against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded ODI series. The breath-taking ton unfolded at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.

Ashoke Dinda got married – Rohit Sharma hited 200. Ajinkya Rahane got married – Rohit Sharma hited 200. Virat Kohli got married – Rohit Sharma hited 200. — Kachra Peti (@kachra_peti) December 22, 2017

Interestingly all his double centuries have come in the latter half of the year. First two in November and the latest one in December. Whether or not a cricketer’s marriage around the same time has anything to do with Rohit’s double centuries, the dates strongly suggest that the weddings have been lucky for him. Virushka’s marriage, in particular, was the luckiest one as the gap between their weddings which happened earlier this month in Tuscany, Italy was just two days before Rohit put up a great show in Mohali to help India register their first win in the ODI series.

He was at his lethal best yet again in the 2nd T20 against the visitors and posted the highest first wicket stand of 163 runs with KL Rahul. He also sent the ball into the crowds 10 times to leave AB De Villiers behind as the batsman to have hit most sixes in a calendar year. 2017 certainly has been his year and Rohit has left no stone unturned in owing it. In 21 ODIs that the Mumbai batsman has played in, he has scored a hefty 1293 runs with an average of staggering 71.83 and a strike rate close to 100. He has blasted 6 centuries and 5 half-centuries on his way and has formed a formidable partnership with Shikhar Dhawan as India’s ace opening duo. He has only got better with time and looks set to achieve new milestones as he progresses in his already illustrious career.