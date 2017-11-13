Former Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis , who will serve as director of Islamabad United for the third consecutive term has said that he will do his best to keep his players away from the menace of match fixing. “My prime task will be to guide the players on and off the field and tell them how to avoid this malpractice as this can easily derail a good career,” he said.

Former Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis has called for collective effort to eliminate the menace of match fixing which he thinks is still plaguing the game of cricket. Younis further added that spot-fixing scandals have tarnished the image of Pakistan cricket in the eyes of the world. “The roots of fixing are very deep. It still exists at all levels so we need to have joint and concerted efforts to eradicate this menace,” the Pakistani said while addressing a media conference ahead of Pakistan Super League (PSL) auction.

Younis has expressed hope that overseas players will participate in PSL and help revive cricket in the terror infested country. "With Sri Lanka coming to Lahore, and before that the World XI series and the final of the PSL – that all changed conceptions about Pakistan though we still need to convince the foreign players to tour us and not fear about security," Younis said.

Recently, Sri Lanka toured Pakistan amidst great security concerns to help the country in reviving the international cricket on its soil. The tour had successful completion amidst extraordinary security arrangements in place. Pakistan cricket had taken a hit for the worse after an attack on a bus carrying Sri Lankan players had taken place in 2009. No country wanted to tour the country following the attack due to apprehensions revolving around the security which resulted in a lot of trouble for players due to less international exposure.