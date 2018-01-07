Theo Walcott might be headed back to the club where it all started for him if Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino gets his way. The Saints have 75 million euros in their coffers after the record sale of Virgil van Dijk and are looking to bring in a number of reinforcements.

Theo Walcott has been spending most of his time on bench lately and has only handed bit-part role in Arsenal games

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino has made his intentions clear to bring back Theo Walcott back to the Saints. The Argentinian coach further stressed that he plans on bringing the forward at the club in this January transfer window only. The St Mary outfit has just sold Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool in an eye-watering deal worth 75 million euros and has all the right finances to secure a deal for the England international.

While talking to Sky Sports, Pellegrino discussed the possible transfer of Theo Walcott but took a reluctant approach on the certainty of the move. He said, “I have been talking about him. He is a good player, but I don’t know with the negotiations, with the market, I imagine that this type of player would have a lot of possibility. For us, it’s not easy.

Shifting focus from Walcott, the Southampton manager said that he is looking to strengthen his squad in the winter transfer window. “Hopefully we can bring somebody that can help us be stronger. This is our target now. We know the market is difficult, but we are working on that,” said Pellegrino. Southampton currently lies at the 17th spot in the Premier League table, separated from the relegation zone on goal difference.

