Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid played a goalless draw on Saturday while Barcelona continued their rampant march for La Liga title after edging past Leganes 3-0. The Catalans have significantly increased their lead at the top of the Spanish league table with 34 points while the Madrid rivals sit with 24 points in 12 games.

Real Madrid’s toothless attack was comfortably contained by an Atletico Madrid’s defence marshalled by Diego Godin in a drab La Liga match played at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. Both the capital clubs shared the spoils in a disappointing goalless draw while giving a significant advantage to Barcelona in the Spanish league title race. Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema again failed to make any significant impact while their Atletico counterparts were cut out frustrated figures as well.

It was never going to be a one-sided battle given the stature of both the teams but a large part of supporters went home in dismay after the below-par performances of the players in the derby. The attacking department of both the Madrid clubs was overshadowed by solid defending. Majority of the tussle was carried out in the middle of the pitch which was undoubtedly aced by Zinedine Zidane’s men with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric dictating much of the play.

But even the brilliant distribution of Real Madrid’s duo was unable to find a breakthrough courtesy the impotent attack. On other hand, Diego Simeone’s side was tremendous in defence as well but their attack failed to make any impact in front of the goal as they managed to take just one shot on target. It was a toughly contested game in which none of the team came on the top but the evident winners out of the Madrid derby were Barcelona.

Luis Suarez inspired his Barcelona team with a fantastic brace handing them a 3-0 away victory over Leganes. Barcelona now sits at the summit of the La Liga table with 34 points in 12 games played while Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid lie at third and fourth spot respectively, having collected just 24 points in 12 games.