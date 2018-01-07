Philippe Coutinho stormed his way into the list of the most expensive footballers in the world after his transfer from Liverpool to Barcelona was announced. Here, we take a look at the top 5 most expensive transfers in the history of football.

There were times when world record transfer sums for a football player used to come in once a blue moon but in the last couple of years, outrageously large transfer fees have become a new normal. It was only in the summer of 2015 that Manchester United paid the record-shattering amount of 105 million euros and that record was not just broken but Paris Saint-Germain embarrassed it by paying a gigantic 222 million euros to secure Neymar from Barcelona.

The football world has witnessed a host of player transfers involving massive amounts of money in the past year and if we talk about the most expensive transfers in the history of football, then at least five of them have been executed in the last six months only. Let us take a look at the top 5 most expensive transfers in football:

1. Neymar

Nasser Ghanim Al-Khelaifi, Qatari owner of Paris Saint-Germain showed his financial might to the world when he shelled out an outlandish sum of 222 million euros to sign Brazilian forward Neymar from Barcelona in 2017.

2. Philippe Coutinho

After long drawn negotiations between Barcelona and Liverpool, Coutinho’s move to Catalunya was finally sealed in January, 2017 for an amount of 160 million euros, making him the second most expensive footballer in the world.

3. Ousmane Dembele

When Neymar left Barcelona in 2017, the club was under huge pressure to fill up the big void. In a desperate bid to fill that void, the Spanish side paid then club record sum of 105 million euros plus 40 million euros in add-ons to sign Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.

4. Paul Pogba

The midfield maestro returned to Manchester United, the club he left as a free agent, for a staggering amount of 105 million euros in 2016. It was a world-record signing which was more than doubled by PSG next year.

5. Gareth Bale

Real Madrid smashed the club and world record in 2013 when they announced the signing of Gareth Bale from Tottenham Hotspurs for 100.8 million euros. The jury is still out if the injury-prone Welshman has justified that huge outlay.