Tottenham Hotspur are holding talks with club superstars Dele Alli and Harry Kane amid surging interest from Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Barcelona. Both the Englishmen have been in scintillating form for the club in the past few years.

Surging interests from top clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona have alarmed Tottenham Hotspur over their star midfielder Dele Alli’s future. The London club has made moves to tie down the English ace on a new improved contract. Alli was linked to a move to Barcelona in the summer transfer window of 2016 but manager Mauricio Pochettino managed to convince the player to stay. Ever since rising to prominence last season, the England international has been donning an imperative role at the club and has established himself as a proven attacking prospect alongside Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen.

Alli has become one of the most sought-after talents in Europe and has his fair share of admirers in Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid. However, Spurs are assured that he will commit his future to the club and will accept the new deal. According to a Mirror report, Informal discussions have taken place, indicating their determination to keep him. He is set to pocket almost double of what he is being currently paid. Alli will be offered a contract worth £100,000-a-week which will make him one of the top earners at the club.

Tottenham are yet to hold talks with the player over the new deal but they have made it clear they won’t leave any stone unturned in ensuring Alli’s future with the club remains intact. Meanwhile, the north Londoners are looking to get record breaker Harry Kane’s signature on fresh a deal. While Alli has scored five goals and provided six assists in the Premier League this season, Harry Kane who recently broke Alan Shearer’s record of most goals in a calendar year has found the back of the net 18 times in 21 appearances.

Harry Kane has also garnered interests from a number of top clubs and has been tipped for a move to Real Madrid by the end of this season. However, if Spurs manage to keep hold of their two megastars, they will be content on a brighter road ahead for the club. Alli had signed a contract 18 months ago and has since been on a rise in terms of performance. Kane too signed a new deal worth over £100,000-a-week just over a year ago, but his continued progress since then has alerted Europe’s top clubs. His recent goalscoring exploits have put him on the list of most wanted strikers in world football. Contract extensions of the duo are not yet certain but Tottenham are hoping to wrap up the deals before World Cup.