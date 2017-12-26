Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has owned two records to his name ending 2017 on a brilliant note. With a hat-trick in the Premier League clash against Southampton, he shattered Alan Shearer's Premier League record of highest goals in a calendar year. With an overall 56 goals from 52 games across Europe he also overtook Lionel Messi as the Europen top scorer of the year.

Tottenham Hotspur goal machine Harry Kane has been on a high flying run in the Premier League this season with 18 strikes so far into the season Harry Kane looks poised to start the coming year on a high note as the top scorer in the league. With his emphatic run he has now overtaken English legend Alan Shearer to set the record of highest Premier League goals in a calendar year. He bagged a hat-trick against Southampton to secure three points for his side and shatter Shearer’s long-kept treasure. Kane also went past Lionel Messi to finish 2017 as the leading scorer across competitions.

Alan Shearer found the back of the net 36 times in 42 appearances for the rovers while Kane triumphed the feat with 37 goals in 36 league appearances for the Spurs. Tottenham thumped Southampton scoring five past them through Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Son Heung Min. With 37 points Marucio Pochettinho’s men currently are placed 4th in the Premier League table. In the past two years of his side’s redemption, Kane has been the force behind the rise. He was the English top flight’s top scorer last season and has been no different this season with the regular destruction of opposition defences. He has netted 22 times across competitions so far this season.

He was also miraculous in Tottenham’s Champions League campaign where he marched his troops to a victorious night at the Wembley against Real Madrid. He has now left behind his aspiration Lionel Messi who has 54 goals from 63 appearances to become the European top scorer with 56 strikes from 52 games for both club and the country. He started against the Saints with his target in mind and overhauled it with grace. He opened his goal account by netting a strong header followed by two more sublime left-footed strikes.

It was a great feeling to outnumber one of the Premier League’s greatest reckoned Harry Kane after Southampton victory. “It was hard not to think about it, being level going into the game,” said Kane. “I wanted to win the game but of course I wanted to score as a striker. Getting that record was a great feeling, said the English striker.

22 – ⚽️

39 – ⚽️

67 – ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/d9I41YicPn — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 26, 2017

“I’ve improved physically — recovery for games, getting ready for each game, eating right and ice baths,” added Kane. “I feel good and sharp and at my best at this busy period. They are fantastic players here. It’s fantastic to play with them. We’re a hard team to stop and I said to them before the game to try and set me up and they did that, so I’ll have to take them out for dinner,” he added.

On being asked about the feeling of getting compared with the likes of Messi and Shearer, Kane said the year was all about these comparisons for him and he was happy to end 2017 on a brilliant note. “To get compared to those players — the Messis and Shearers — is what it is all about; to get another hat-trick is a great way to end the year. It is always about improving every year. That’s what I always have done throughout my career and it is what I will continue to do,” he said.

Other high-scoring Premier League stars over a calendar year include Robin van Persie, who notched 35 for Arsenal in 2011, and Thierry Henry, who struck 34 times for Arsenal in 2004. Ruud van Nistelrooy scored 30 for Manchester United in 2003 and Les Ferdinand hit the same tally for QPR and Newcastle United in 1995.