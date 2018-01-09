As per reports, Alexis Sanchez is set to move to Manchester City in a deal close to £35million. The Chilean super forward will be out of contract with Gunners by the end of the current season and Wenger wants to make the most of the transfer.

The transfer saga surrounding Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez has heated up as the January transfer window unfolds. According to reports, Arsenal and Manchester City are close to agreeing to a deal that will see the Chilean forward depart from the Emirates by the end of this month. Sanchez has already agreed to a deal in principle with the Etihad outfit and will consider a move as early as possible. Manchester City’s surging injury concerns might prompt them to complete the transfer before things get out of hands for Pep Guardiola.

Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio reported that Sanchez has agreed personal terms on a deal that will see him earn a £13 million annual net salary with a staggering £30 million signing-on bonus if he completes the deal at the end of the season on a free transfer. Meanwhile, if the deal is dusted in January, Arsenal will receive an amount close to £20 million while Sanchez will have to bear a bonus cut of £15 million. A per a Daily Mail report, Arsenal will consider offers of £35million to let go of their prized possession who has only six months left in his contract. City were not willing to dish out the proposed price but recent injuries might force Guardiola to make a move.

Arsenal are also eyeing a replacement in Monaco’s Thomas Lemar who they failed to sign in the last minute in the summer transfer window. Wenger has hinted that he will be quick with the business and bring in reinforcements to ensure the club remains in the contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Talking about the injury crisis that has struck the leaders, Guardiola reckons this is the toughest phase for him to embrace in the season as he wants to churn the best out of what he has got. City are so far unbeaten in their undaunted pursuit of the title but things may change drastically with Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero sidelined with injuries.

“We are working now for this month but also for the future. Whatever happens, I will work with the players I have. The toughest period to buy players is now because everyone wants to keep the players so it’s not easy. We need Gabriel, we need Sergio, we need both. But now, in this moment, we’ll have maybe two months without Gabriel. Two months is a lot of games, so we just have one. So hopefully we can handle it until the end because, of course, we need the striker’s goals,” Guardiola said.

On the other hand, Wenger has given the move a green light and expects things to unfold smoothly. Asked whether there could be developments this week, Wenger said: “Yes, because we are in the second week of January and, after that, it passes quickly.”

“We signed a Greek boy (Mavropanos) who looks quite good in training but apart from that, we have not done anything. Will we be out there to do something? Yes we will.”