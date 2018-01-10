Arsenal look set to bid farewell to Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez who might secure his transfer to Manchester City by the next week. Arsene Wenger has lined up Thomas Lemar and Riyad Mahrez as potential replacements for the departing forward. Manchester United have been urged to make a move for PSG winger Lucas Moura who has agreed to move to Old Trafford.

The January transfer window this time around is expected to be a cracker as all the Premier League and La Liga top guns look to make the most of it. In the English top flight, after Liverpool, Arsenal seem to be the next club set to lose their main man Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean forward is keen on securing a transfer to league rivals Manchester City after agreeing personal terms. The deal will reportedly earn Arsenal around £35 million while Sanchez will pocket around £2,50,000 per week. Liverpool are meanwhile upping their pursuit of Monaco star Thomas Lemar in a bid to maintain their attacking prowess after Philippe Coutinho’s departure to Barcelona for a whopping £142 million deal.

The January transfer window which began with Liverpool announcing the signing of Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk awaits many more striking deals to unfold in the coming days. Paris Saint Germain (PSG) attacker Lucas Moura has agreed to join Jose Mourinho at Manchester United and PSG would be demanding a fee close to £25 million to let go of the Brazilian who wants first team football ahead of the World Cup. Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger has identified Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez as a potential replacement for unsettled Alexis Sanchez.

Here are all the latest transfer rumours of the day from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and the French Ligue 1:

Manchester City to seal Alexis Sanchez deal this week

Earlier NewsX had reported that Alexis Sanchez’s move to the Etihad was imminent after agreeing personal terms on a deal that will see him earn a £13 million annual net salary with a staggering £30 million signing-on bonus if he completes the deal at the end of the season on a free transfer. Meanwhile, if the deal is dusted in January, Arsenal will receive an amount close to £20 million while Sanchez will have to bear a bonus cut of £15 million. Now, Express has said that City boss Pep Guardiola can wind up the deal as early as this week. The Citizens plan to bid around £30million for the forward who will be out of contract at the Emirates by the end of the season. However, with Gabriel Jesus and David Silva on the sidelines, Guardiola wants to bring reinforcements to keep his winning run intact across competitions.



Riyad Mahrez to replace Sanchez at Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has identified Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez as a potential replacement for Sanchez and wants to wrap up the deal quickly. Earlier Wenger had clarified that the club has no interest in roping in Dortmund striker Aubameyang who has long been linked to a Premier League transfer. Arsenal will have to fork out a sum close to £55 million to lure Leicester in letting go of their midfield maestro.



Monaco name price for Thomas Lemar

French attacker Thomas Lemar has become a wanted man in the Premier League with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool tussling for his signatures. Monaco has made it clear that they will not settle for anything less than £90 million for their prized possession. With Monaco out of the Champions League and trailing a significant 9 points behind league leaders PSG in the Ligue 1, coach Leonardo Jardim will not stop his players from securing their wanted moves.



Lucas Moura looks set to secure Manchester United move

PSG attacker Lucas Moura has grown unsettled in Paris following the arrival of Neymar and Mbappe. The Brazilian has been scrapped off the starting XI a number of times this season and wants to play regular first-team football. He has identified Premier League as a potential destination and is forcing his club to strike a deal with United who are interested in him.

Ivan Rakitic wants to leave Barcelona

The Croatian winger is on the radar of the likes of Juventus, Liverpool and Arsenal, reports Diario Gol. He is uncertain about his place in the Barca side after the arrival of Coutinho but wants to wait until summer to decide on his future.



Marouane Fellaini has told Jose Mourinho he wants to leave Manchester United

According to the Sun, Fellaini wants a new challenge in his career and has informed Mourinho about his desires. The Belgian has kept the door open for negotiations with any club interested in securing his services. Earlier in the summer window, Mourinho has refused to sell him after hailing him as one of his kind of players.

Manchester United might have to pay more for Paulo Dybala

After Coutinho’s £142million to Barcelona, Juventus have decided to encash as much as they can on Argentine striker Dybala. With Jose Mourinho interested in bringing the young gun to Old Trafford, the Serie A giants are holding out for a fee close to £150million. According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Juventus are encouraged by Liverpool’s business in the Coutinho deal.