Neymar has been producing sensational displays at Parc Des Princes since his world record move to PSG from Barcelona but his on-field antics have created a divide in the dressing room. Post Brazil's 3-1 victory over Japan on Friday, when reporters asked him about his life in Paris, Neymar broke down into tears and left the press conference.

Given the young age and incredible talent that Neymar has, even a reluctant Barcelona board allowed the Brazilian superstar to leave when PSG’s Qatari owners came with an unreal offer of 222 million euros. When Neymar signed for the French football giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2017, it seemed like the Brazilian will finally fulfill his destiny after stepping out of Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi’s shadow. But something has gone horribly wrong in what was supposed to be a fairytale journey.

There is no doubt about the sensational skill that Neymar brings on the football pitch but his routine on-field antics have fomented a dissent among other senior players at PSG. The Brazilian forward’s tantrums first came to the fore at Parc des Princes when he argued with Edinson Cavani to take the spot kick. The incident got much publicity on social media and many rumours started to surface like Cavani being offered huge stockpile of money to refrain from taking penalties, the division of player lobbies at PSG, etc.

On Friday, Neymar almost broke down during a press conference when he was asked about his life in Paris. After the press bombarded him with questions about his ongoing rift with Cavani and manager Unai Emery, Neymar stormed out of the press con. Brazilian manager Tite, who was sitting along with Neymar, came to his rescue and said, “We should be talking about the character, the nature and the great heart that Neymar has.”

Now, Neymar might have been winning games for PSG along with his attacking partners Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani but the mushrooming rumours are certainly not helping his reputation. If the former Barcelona man is proving too big for Ligue 1 or is it Unai Emery who is finding it excruciatingly difficult to handle the mountainous player egos in PSG dressing room? The French club board must act quickly on the matter and bring the colliding parties at peace or the looming implosion can hamper their pursuit of the holy grail i.e Champions League.