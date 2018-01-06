Speaking about the much-anticipated clash with defending European champions Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Unai Emery said that the Ligue 1 giants will be the centre of world football when they go one on one with Zinedine Zidane's Los Blancos. PSG will face Real Madrid in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League this season and their first leg game will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu (home of Real Madrid) on February 14.

Paris Saint Germain manager Unai Emery has rubbished rumours that his side’s clash against defending European champions Real Madrid is a must-win situation if he wants to continue as PSG head coach. After the UEFA Champions League draw for the round of 16, Ligue 1 giants are destined to face 12 times European champions Real Madrid in the knockout phase. The Madrid-PSG clash is expected to be the highlight clash of this season’s UEFA Champions League. With the two European heavyweights colliding against each other in the initial stages of the tournament, the knockout clash has potential to produce a semi-final type of an atmosphere in both the camps.

Unai Emery, who has tasted silver where during his glorious spell with Sevilla where the PSG manager won UEFA Europa League twice with the La Liga is eying his first Champions League triumph. The chosen one for PSG was shell-shocked last year when his side witnessed an unbelievable 6-5 aggregate defeat to FC Barcelona in the Champions League. y. Along with the European exit, PSG failed to clinch league title in the same year which further questioned his job security. With the date of the much-anticipated clash getting close, Unai Emery has remained calm and is not facing the heat ahead of the gigantic clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Nobody has told me that, if I don’t win, I won’t continue,” the PSG manager told Marca. Emery said he prefers living in the present and has played games as important as the upcoming clash with Zidane’s Madrid.”I have played games, in their own context, as important as this one, although without the media hype of Real-PSG,” Emery said in a statement. The 46-year old asserted that feeling pressure ahead of big games is something that never concerns him. “I speak of a responsibility to prepare ourselves in the best way we can for these two matches,” the former Sevilla manager said. “We’ll be at the centre of world football. I’m looking forward to the game, to be able to show PSG’s strength. I’m eager to play it, to enjoy it, and to win it,” he added.