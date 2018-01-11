Cristiano Ronaldo returned for a record 12th time to lead the UEFA team of the year 2017. Over 8.8 million fans voted in the UEFA public polls to select the eleven outstanding players who impressed throughout last year. The elite team features some of the most popular names in world football with a majority of them coming from the Spanish top flight. Football enthusiasts from around the world voted to pick the stellar eleven with 2 players from the Premier League, two from the Serie A and one from the French Ligue 1. The European football’s governing body on Thursday revealed the star-studded team on their twitter account.

World’s most expensive footballer, Neymar and the likes of David De Gea, Tottenham’s record goalscorer Harry Kane and other hotshot Premier League stars like Paul Pogba and Sergio Aguero failed to make it to the UEFA team of the year 2017. Players from the Spanish league dominated the team with five Champions League winning Real Madrid players finding mentions. The 4-4-2 formation team has a magnificent backline comprising of Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Giorgio Chiellini and Dani Alves. The fans were asked to submit their best Xls of the year which saw los Blancos centre-back Ramos making most team appearances with 73.7% inclusions. His Madrid teammate Marcelo was the second most selected player with 70% votes.

Barcelona talisman Leo Messi along with his fierce rival Cristiano Ronaldo has been tipped to lead the team with Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne forming a bolstering midfield. Italian veteran Gianluigi Buffon has been kept between the sticks.

UEFA’s Team of the year 2017

Introducing your 2017 all-star XI after a record 8.8m votes! pic.twitter.com/MTpF7U37Yz — Team of the Year 2017 (@ChampionsLeague) January 11, 2018

Goalkeeper:

Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus): Selected in 41.8% of teams

Defenders:

Dani Alves (PSG): 42.7%

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid): 73.7%

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus): 37.1%

Marcelo (Real Madrid): 70%

Midfielders:

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City): 52.2%

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid): 43.3%

Luka Modric (Real Madrid): 48.5%

Eden Hazard (Chelsea): 38%

Forwards:

Lionel Messi (Barcelona): 59.8%

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid): 55.7%

A total 8,779,639 votes were recorded to rake up Messi for the 9th time straight in 10 years and Ronaldo for record 11th straight time. At 39-years of age, Buffon became the oldest to grace the UEFA team of the year. With one more appearance, he will be equalling former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas’ record of most UEFA team of the year mentions.

Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard are the only players to feature in the UEFA Team of the year as they make their maiden appearance. “There are two newcomers in the line-up – Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard, who have the honour of being the first Belgians to be represented in the Fans’ Team of the Year. De Bruyne becomes the first ever Manchester City FC player to have made the XI, while Hazard was in sensational form for Belgium during the European Qualifiers – the 27-year-old scoring six goals in eight games as well as recording five assists,” said the UEFA report.

UEFA.com shortlisted 50 players on the basis of their performances in the calendar year for the selections of the team of the year. UEFA reporters and journalists handpicked the fifty players on the basis of their display for their club and country in the UEFA competitions.