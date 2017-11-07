Besiktas defender Pepe took a dig at the supporters of his former club Real Madrid by calling them unenthusiastic and rubbished the atmosphere fans create at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium which is the home of current La Liga (Spanish League) and UEFA Champions league holders Real Madrid. Pepe joined the Turkish club last summer on a free transfer.

Taking a dig at his former club where he won almost everything the football world has to offer at the club level, Pepe called supporters of Real Madrid as unenthusiastic and trashed the atmosphere of the monumental Santiago Bernabeu stadium while comparing the ambience with this new Turkish club Beskitas. The Portuguese defender, who created history alongside his former Real Madrid counterparts by winning back to back UEFA Champions League titles, went separate ways after concluding the trophy rich season last summer.

Pepe joined Besiktas on a free transfer from Los Blancos after serving the Spanish League giants for a decade. While representing Beskitas, Pepe leaving no stone unturned slammed Real Madrid supporters, who have been a harsh spectators over the years where they have whistled club elites including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema. “Perhaps Real Madrid fans won’t like me saying this but they say Real Madrid fans transmit enthusiasm but I don’t think they do. That’s not the reality,” the UEFA Euro 2016 winner with Portugal told beIN Sports. Comparing both sets of fans, Pepe was quick to call Besiktas supporters very passionate whenever his Turkish side goes out on the pitch.

“The Besiktas fans are very passionate. When you go out onto the pitch the noise coming from the stands always hits you,” Pepe said in a statement. The former Porto defender who joined Real Madrid in 2007 also appreciated the atmosphere Besiktas supporters create at the Vodafone Arena in Istanbul.”The atmosphere at Besiktas is very different to at Real Madrid. In Turkey people really love sport; they only think about football,” Pepe was quoted as saying. “After games, we can hear the noise of the supporters until the early hours of the morning,” he added.