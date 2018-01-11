The Indian U-19 cricket team players celebrated former India captain Rahul Dravid's birthday in style and smeared his face in the cake. Dravid is currently in New Zealand with the young guns as they prepare for the upcoming ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup.

The wall Rahul Dravid celebrated his 45th birthday today with his U-19 boys in New Zealand. On his day, the former Indian captain was showered with love on social media as wishes poured in from former and current cricketers from across the globe. The Indian U-19 cricket team left no stone unturned in making the special affair a lot more happening for Dravid. Young Indian stalwarts led by skipper Prithvi Shaw cut the cake with the master and smeared it all over his face.

The ever-reliable Rahul Dravid was an epitome of class and grace on the pitch. During his days with the Indian cricket team, he proved his mettle as one of the most dependable batsmen in the cricketing world. His grit used to produce terror in the minds of the best of the bowlers in the world. The likes of Shoaib Akhtar and Brett Lee still reckon Dravid as one of the toughest opponents they have come across in their glittering career. On his birthday the U-19 players were seen in a fun mood as they celebrated the legend’s birthday like the senior team.

Here is the video posted by BCCI TV:

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: The wall https://t.co/Ed3hbhj8TL — Abhishek kumar (@stepwithabhi) January 11, 2018

In 164 Test matches, Dravid amassed 13288 runs with the help of 36 centuries and 63 half centuries, he plundered a staggering 10889 runs in 344 ODIs including 12 centuries and 83 half-centuries. The cricket fraternity wholeheartedly wished the modern day great. Here are some of the tweets.

Birthday wishes Rahul Bhai hope you have a terrific year & best wishes for the under -19 World Cup, boys couldn’t ask for a better man at the helm #HappyBirthdayDravid — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 11, 2018

13,288 Test runs

10,889 ODI runs

48 international centuries

1 legendary career Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid! pic.twitter.com/R1kdkFQH5w — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2018

Happy birthday, Rahul Bhai. A thorough gentleman who taught us the meaning of commitment and sacrifices. Getting my ODI and Test caps from you will always hold a special place in my heart.

Hope the boys make you proud in the upcoming U-19 World Cup. #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/f9JqYvhn82 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) January 11, 2018

There might be many strong walls around us but the greatest yet is the one and only, #RahulDravid. Happy birthday, Jammy! My best wishes for the U-19 World Cup. #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/RICNJXzIWM — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 11, 2018

Friendship isn’t about being inseparable but knowing and realising that inspite of not meeting regularly nothing will change. Wishing the very best to a dear friend, Rahul with whom I have shared some great memories #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/9BcLlN7wFF — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2018

I've always looked up to Rahul Bhai, not only for his cricket achievements but also for the way he leads his life with simplicity and utmost dignity. #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/gFjwgch20H — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) January 11, 2018

Wishing a very happy birthday to the Great Wall of India.. #RahulDravid what a player..a song from Bollywood I wanna dedicate to u is NA KOI HAI NA KOI THA…..CRICKET MAI TUMHARE JAISA.. Class apart👊 outstanding batting skills and slip catcher👏🇮🇳🇮🇳🏏 pic.twitter.com/QW2qCfl8hR — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 11, 2018

Many happy returns of the day Rahul. Good luck with the U 19 World Cup pic.twitter.com/yToojJFWNN — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 11, 2018

The classic batsman is currently serving as the coach of the Indian U-19 cricket team and continues to remain one of the greatest servants of the game. With a bunch some great talents at his disposal, he the former Delhi Daredevils coach will be rearing to lift the ICC World Cup for the country.

The Indian team convincingly won their first warm-up against South Africa by defeating the Proteas by a significant margin of 189 runs. West Bengal pacer Ishan Porel picked four wickets for 23 runs to finish as the most successful bowler. Earlier Aran Juyal and Himanshu Rana scored half-centuries each to help India post a formidable total of 332/8 on board.