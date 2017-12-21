Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception in New Delhi's Taj Diplomatic Enclave is set to host some of the capital's most prominent names including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was personally invited by the star couple. Cricketers Virender Sehwag, Ashish Nehra and Yuvraj Singh are also expected to grace the garnd event.

India’s favourite couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are hosting their first wedding reception in New Delhi’s Taj Diplomatic Enclave. The grand reception will feature prominent politicians and local cricketers including the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Ashish Nehra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to grace the event after meeting the couple on Wednesday where he congratulated them and accepted their invite for the reception. The reception began at around 8:30 Pm in the Durbar Hall of the Taj today.

Here is everything you need to know about the lavish wedding reception of Virat and Anushka:

The wedding reception invitation: The reception invitation card was a superbly crafted piece of beautifully carved ivory and gold design. The card was designed keeping elegance in mind and is a reflection of what it will be like for the guests to be a part of India’s most celebrated couple’s grand affair. The pictures of the reception invite shared by Virat and Anushka’s fans on twitter also show a box of sweets accompanying the card. The card has all the important details about the venue and timings of the reception.

The Guestlist: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him over to their reception. He is expected to be one of the most prominent guests on the list. Cricketers Ashish Nehra and Virender Sehwag who are from Delhi and Virat’s close friend Yuvraj Singh are the big names who might be seen at the event. Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev is also on the elite guest list. Virat’s family members, who will be at the reception, are his mother Saroj Kohli, sister Bhavna and brother-in-law Sanjay Dhingra, brother Vikas and sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, and his nieces and nephews Aryaveer, Mehek and Ayush. From Anushka’s family, her parents Ashima and Ajay Sharma, and brother Karnesh will be at the reception.

Virat and Anushka will travel to Mumbai after the Delhi event where they will be hosting another reception for their friends from their respective industries. A host of Bollywood superstars like Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Katrina Kaif will be present to celebrate the star couple. Indian cricket team players and other BCCI officials will also be gracing the reception in Mumbai.

Venue- Taj Enclave, New Delhi: The marquee Taj Hotel is a perfect spot to host the big affair, covered in green lush the cool breezes and the serene atmosphere surrounding the venue makes it even more picturesque. The Durbar hall where the reception is being hosted is a 13, 108 sq ft ballroom that is sufficient to room a large crowd and is an ideal place for the reception.