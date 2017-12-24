Former Pakistani pacer Waqar Younis feels Indian captain Virat Kohli has got it in him what it takes to become the greatest of all time and said that he will break all the batting records in future. Lauding his commitment towards his fitness and the game, Waqar said he rates him above Sachin and Lara.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been on top of his game in the past few years, breaking records on a regular basis. His purple patch is far from over as he looks set to continue tormenting opposition bowling line-ups in the future. Virat will return to the pitch to lead team India on the South Africa tour which starts in on January 5. Ahead of the crucial tour, Virat has gained appreciation from former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis. One of the best pacers to have donned the Pakistan jersey, Waqar rates Virat above the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara.

Asserting that Virat Kohli will break all the batting records in the future, Waqar said, “The way he is maintaining his fitness and the way he enjoys his game and focuses on his skill level, I think he is destined to break all batting records in the years to come.” This is not the first time Waqar Younis has lauded Virat’s commitment towards improving his game continuously. The former Pakistan cricket team’s coach is a huge fan of the Indian captain and always lauds his resolute efforts of growth overall. In several post-match analysis on Pakistani media, Waqar has praised Virat’s determination.

Virat’s success in modern day cricket is exemplary and he is arguably one of the finest active batsmen in world cricket. His on-field heroics have often earned him comparisons with legends of the game such as Sachin Tendulkar. Virat however, has always maintained that his comparison with his idol is not fair and that he is far behind him in terms of skills and perfection. But that doesn’t stop cricketers and critics to put Virat in the same bracket or above the likes of Tendulkar. When asked to compare Virat with Lara and Tendulkar, Waqar favoured Virat as the best out of three. “I played a lot against Tendulkar and he made his debut against us. Over the years I saw him become a thorough professional and I have not seen such a committed player. He was the best batsman I bowled to and it used to be a challenge, he said.

He also mentioned that despite a demanding schedule in modern day cricket, Virat’s commitment towards his fitness and batting makes him believe that the Indian run machine will go on to shatter all records one by one. He also advised the youngsters to maintain intense discipline in their lives to achieve success. “I always believe that unless you are disciplined particularly in cricket sense all your talent is of no use to your team,” said the former Pakistan captain.

(With inputs from agencies)