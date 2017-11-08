Indian skipper Virat Kohli has defended under-fire wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni and has asked people to stop targetting him. Dhoni faced severe backlash for his slow batting in the second T20 against New Zealand which the hosts lost. Virat has said that people should stop judging Dhoni because of his age as the former captain is still quite fit.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has come to the rescue of under fire former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and asked people to stop pointing fingers at him because of his age. “I don’t understand why people are pointing him out. If I fail as a batsman three times, no one is going to point fingers at me because I am not over 35,” Kohli said at the post-match press conference after clinching the T20 series against New Zealand at Thiruvananthapuram.

Dhoni was at the receiving end of criticism after the second T20 match in Rajkot for his slow batting. “In this series, he didn’t get much time to bat. You have to understand that the position he comes in to bat, even Hardik Pandya could not score in that game so why are we pointing out one man? Hardik as well got out in the last T20 in Rajkot. You are conveniently targeting one man, which is not fair,” he said.

Kohli also described the difficulties Dhoni faces when he takes to field for batting. “By the time, he comes in, the run rate is already 8.5-9.5. The wicket is also not the same like when the new ball is being bowled. Batsmen who are set at the top find it easier to strike the ball straightaway compared to guys who come lower down the order. The kind of wickets that we played on, wear and tear has been much more in the latter half, the 29-year-old Delhi boy said.

India won the rain-affected third T20 international at Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday by six runs clinching the series by 2-1. India scored 67 runs in their eight overs after rain played spoilsport and the overs were curtailed down. Indian bowlers produced a brilliant bowling performance to restrict the visitors to 61/6 to claim the series decider.