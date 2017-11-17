After the rain stopped and the day's play was signalled, Indian cricket team along with Sri Lanka were out in the middle at the Eden Garden in Kolkata for the national anthem when India skipper Virat Kohli was spotted chewing gum. Parvez Rasool had done something similar in his debut game for India against New Zealand, while he was brutally thrashed by the cricket fans, Virat Kohli has drawn no attention what so ever

Indian skipper was spotted chewing gum during the national anthem in the 1st Test match between India and Sri Lanka | Photo - twitter |

Indian captain, Virat Kohli seemed to have land himself in damp trouble after a video of him from the first Test match is doing rounds on the internet. In the video which has been shared on various social media platforms by cricket fans, Virat can be seen chewing gum during the national anthem. While the whole Indian steam stood static in honour of the anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’, Virat’s gesture can be called a disrespectful one. A similar incident had happened in January 2015 when Jammu and Kashmir cricketer Parvez Rasool being too cool for the national anthem was seen chewing gum during a T20 match between India and England. Interestingly while he was thrashed for indulging in the ungracious act, Virat Kohli seems to have gotten away with his errand.

After hours of rain, when Virat Kohli and his men finally took the field for the national anthem, the Indian skipper’s act of chewing gum was caught by the sharp eyes of a few cricket fans who recorded it and posted the footage on social media. Parvez Rasool was subjected to unfazed criticism for his act whereas Virat getting away for it is a clear example of different treatment for different cricketers. Several Twitter users after the match which was Rasool’s debut in international cricket had bashed the cricketer for disrespecting the national anthem and had demanded action from the BCCI. Some even demanded that he should be thrown out of the national team. However, in Virat’s case, his ease position and chewing a gum has gone down seemingly well with everyone as fans have turned a blind eye to the incident.

Here is the video which shows Virat Kohli chew gum during national anthem:

Here is Parvez Rasool’s video indulging in a similar activity:

Parvez Rasool Chewing Gum during National Anthem | India Vs England 1st…. Posted by Gulu Samadder on Thursday, 26 January 2017

Reactions to Parvez Rasool’s act:

Dear @BCCI , If Parvez Rasool can't sing India's national anthem, chews gum while it's being played, why should he wear India's jersey? — Rahul Choudhary 🇮🇳 (@rahul2277_) January 27, 2017

Silent khade hona still fine. No other player was at ease. All in attention. NO ONE ELSE WAS CHEWING THE BLOODY GUM.. Nobody — Chinmay Jawalekar🏏 (@CricfreakTweets) January 26, 2017

throw him out frm india if shy to call himself an indian..shame on this indian muslims.. — Pranab Raha (@RahaPran) January 27, 2017

DISAPPOINTED to see Parvez Rasool standing at ease & chewing gum during national anthem. Can wear India jersey, can't sing anthem? #INDvENG — Chinmay Jawalekar🏏 (@CricfreakTweets) January 26, 2017

India after a rain spoiled day were put to bat in Eden Garden Kolkata. By the end of day’s play, India managed to post only 17 runs for the loss of 3 wickets after 11.5 overs. Sri Lanka’s Suranga Lakmal ran havoc at the Indian top order as he finished the day with figures of 3 wickets of no run in 6 overs.

Coming back to the incident, Virat Kohli just like any other Indian is liable to follow the rules, and just like any other cricketer he should also be brought to light for indulging in a disrespectful gesture.