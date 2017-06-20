In yet another twist to the ongoing Indian captain-coach saga, Anil Kumble on Monday said that he would not accompany team India in the upcoming West Indies ODI tour. According to the sources, Kumble has cited the ICC meeting of June 22, which he will attend, as the main reason for refusing to travel with team India for their tour of West Indies.

A member of the team management confirmed that Kumble wasn’t travelling with the team. “Yes, chief coach Anil Kumble is staying back for the ICC meeting. The team is flying off to Barbados today,” he said.

Earlier, Committee of Administrator (COA) chairman Vinod Rai had confirmed that Anil Kumble will be retained as Indian coach for India’s tour of the West Indies immediately after the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Kumble took over the position of the coach in June last year and was given a one-year contract, which ended after the recently concluded Champions Trophy. Last month, the BCCI decided to invite fresh applications for the position after being made aware of the players’ unhappiness with Kumble’s man-management skills.

Kumble was on the shortlist of six candidates and remained the first choice of the CAC, which comprises Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. Though the BCCI was in favour of appointing the new coach on a two-year contract until the 2019 World Cup, the CAC said that it did not want to take a hasty decision. The CAC’s first option was to try and patch up differences between the India captain Virat Kohli and Kumble.