Virat Kohli will return to the pitch against South Africa with an aim to clinch a historic series win against the Protease. Ahead of the crucial tour South African batsman AB de Villiers has said that his side knows that Virat and his men are a formidable side and will be tough to beat.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has been a true force behind his side’s mercurial rise. India currently enjoy an unbeaten streak of nine Test series and have absolutely outperformed their opponents in the process. Virat has been magnificent in the captainship role having steered the team to unprecedented heights, however, he is still to prove his credentials against top sides. Having played most of their games in the subcontinent, critics believe it will be a daunting task for Virat and his men to floor an opponent of South Africa’s stature on their turf. The current Indian setup is one of the youngest in years and has some exceptionally talented professionals who are willing to script history in South Africa. Defeating the Protease will assert Virat’s excellence as an Indian captain.

Ahead of the crucial tour, South African batsman and Virat’s IPL teammate AB de Villiers has issued a warning to his teammates and said that Virat Kohli will march his troops aiming to register historic series triumph in South Africa. “We know all about Virat Kohli, how determined he is as captain; he’ll definitely come here trying to win and to make history. We are well aware of that and we’ll prepare accordingly. Hopefully, play some good cricket in the summer,” de Villiers was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

India announced their squad for the six-match ODI series on Saturday. Young pacer Shardul Thakur has been picked ahead of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami made a return to the side. It will be interesting to see how Virat lines up his men on the tour. The enthusiastic Indian squad has got proper balance in it and de Villiers believes that Virat’s men can floor any big team. “They’ve played a lot better in our conditions over the last few series we’ve played here compared to the 90s. They are a team that’s young and determined,” he said.

India are currently the number one side in Tests with South Africa chasing close on the second spot, on the other hand, South Africa is ranked first in the ODI rankings with India trailing on number 2nd. Both the teams will have their shot at the top in the series down under. India will look to keep their Test top spot safe while the Protease would like to do the same in the ODIs. Talking about surpassing India as the number one side in the Tests, de Villiers said, “Obviously we’d like to be No. 1 in the world, we are not far away. We know if we win a few series in the next two or three months against very tough oppositions, we can achieve that. We’ll take it one step at a time and hopefully achieve that. Obviously, that will be nice – to be that No.1 team in the world again and to maintain it for a few years.”

The Test series will begin on January 5 and end on January 24. ODI series will get underway on February 1 in Durban, four days after the conclusion of the third Test. The second ODI will be played in Centurion on February 4, the third in Cape Town on February 7, while the fourth and fifth ODI will be held on February 10 and 13 in Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth respectively. The final ODI will be played in Centurion on February 16, followed by a three-match T20I series which concludes on February 24.