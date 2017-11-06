Indian skipper Virat Kohli's supreme sacrifices in his personal life have made him the player he is today. Strict diet regimes, intense work out routine and barrage from unhealthy food habits is what it takes to be on top of your game for Virat

Ïf you are not fit, you cannot play in the Indian national cricket team, if there is no training, then no chance, you can’t recover and a major injury will take a toll on you, the game has now become so professional and is moving forward, “Indian skipper Virat Kohli told Gaurav Kapoor on his show ‘Breakfast With Champions’. When Virat Kohli made his debut for the Indian team growing through the ranks of the U-19 setup, he was a lanky youngster who was certainly not at his best unaware of strict fitness regimes and food habits. The Indian captain realised the fact quickly and started working on his body to become one of the fittest athletes in the cricketing circuit inspiring many other cricketers along the way.

Virat is now a fitness inspiration for not only the other members of the Indian team but also for millions of his fans who look up to him and try to pick the positives from his daily routine. Virat’s childhood coach had revealed the secret of his stern work ethics praising one of his best students. “In the last two or three years, he has taken fitness and his eating habits to a different level. He takes it so seriously that he got a gym built in his new house. He has this belief that fitness is very important if you have to succeed in international cricket. And his only goal in life is to keep raising the bar,” coach Rajkumar Sharma had told a leading news channel.

Virat Kohli decided to work on his body and it helped him improve with the bat. The Indian run-machine has been on a record-breaking run this year, plundering runs in every series. But it was not easy for the typical Delhi boy to restrict himself from the street food temptation. He has not had butter chicken and nan (Delhi staple) for 4 years now and plans to stay away from his favourite food in future too.

Virat’s sacrifices have made him the players he is today. He revealed the proper diet regime which has helped him stay on top of his game.

Here is what Virat Kohli’s everyday diet looks like:

“I have a set breakfast. I eat an omelette, three egg whites, one whole egg. The spinach black pepper and cheese, some grilled bacon or smoked salmon along with it. I eat papaya or dragon fruit if it’s available or watermelon. I eat a decent amount of cheese for good fats. I carry my own jars of nut-butter and gluten-free bread so I apply on that. Then a nice big pot of green tea with lemon, I drink three to four cups of that,” said the Indian captain on Breakfast with Champions.

On being pressed by Gaurav about a cheat meal he would love to have if allowed to, the typical Delhi boy in Virat couldn’t stop himself from expressing his love for chole bhature. “Ram’s chole bhature in Rajouri Garden (Delhi),”will be his ultimate cheat meal revealed Virat. “You have to go to his shop and have it to enjoy the best taste,” he added.

Virat Kohli’s determination to be at his best on the field doesn’t let his craving come in the way. Unlike other athletes, Virat does not have a long list of dishes he would want to eat on a cheat day. “Once I have my cheat meal, my desires are over, and then I get back to default mode,” said Virat adding that he has become very possessive about what he eats and how he trains.

Can't wait to get back onto the field. Almost there now 💪✌️😃. 14th April ⏳ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Apr 11, 2017 at 1:49am PDT

Never stop working hard. 💪Make everyday count! 💯✌ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:47am PDT