Legendary batsman Virender Sehwag and former Delhi cricketer Vinay Lamba are the only two cricketers to have been included in the NADA's Anti-Doping Appeal Panel. With the inclusion of two cricketers in the members panel, NADA's relations with BCCI are likely to strengthen.

Despite her alleged involvement in a doping trial, the 1999 World Championships silver medallist will now don a position in the elite panel. Other sportsperson in the panel are Jagbir Singh (hockey) and Rohit Rajpal (tennis), Akhil Kumar (boxing), Reeth Abraham (athletics). The inclusion of two cricketers will prove to be beneficial in developing the tainted relationship between NADA and Board of control for cricket in India (BCCI). BCCI has previously protested against NADA’s controversial clause and has disallowed the agency from inspecting the cricketers.

Virender Sehwag’s welcoming in the panel will ease down the ongoing rift between BCCI and NADA, the two elite organisations might come together and work for each other. Recently the Sports Ministry had ordered a dope test of every cricketer including international and domestic giving complete authority to NADA for the tests as interference from BCCI was suspected.

Here is the full list of members of the NADA:

Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel

Chairman – Kuldeep Singh (retired district and sessions judge)

Members – Manik Dogra (advocate), Nalin Kohli (advocate), Bina Gupta (advocate), Surbhi Mehta (advocate), Dr Vinod Dogra, Dr Ankit Sharma, Dr Sumita Gupta, Dr Chengappa Rajpal, Reeth Abraham, Akhil Kumar, N Kunjarani Devi, Jagbir Singh and Colonel (Dr) Sanjeev Kumar

Anti-Doping Appeal Panel

Chairman – Justice (retired) RV Easwar

Members – Vibha Datta Makhija (senior advocate), Dr Naveen Dang, Dr Harsh Mahajan, Virender Sehwag and Vinay Lamba