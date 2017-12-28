After almost a year of tussling with Southampton for their special possession, Liverpool finally managed to rope in the rock-solid Dutch centre-back, making him the most expensive defender in the world. With the £75 million investment Liverpool have secured not just a proper leader at the back but someone who can reenergize their chances in Europe.

Liverpool have undergone a redemption of sorts since Jurgen Klopp took over the reigns from Brendon Rodgers at the Anfield. Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge had formed a formidable strike partnership with the backing of Steven Gerrard. Jurgen Klopp was busy battling Bayern in Germany to add an illustrious feather to his managerial career, after failing to do so he identified Liverpool as the club, which he can scale new heights with and it was on. Nevertheless, before Klopp could get his move, Saurez had left for Barcelona and started terrorizing defenses across Europe. However, at Anfield, it was Klopp who was the king and the emperor assembled his troops formulating an attacking unit that would be considered as one of the best in the world.

The fabulous four united to rejuvenate the club’s faded attacking prowess. But at the back, the troubles were still mounting. Without any strong presence in the backline, Liverpool could not do much and Klopp’s first year ended trophy-less at the Anfield. The first was enough for him to realize what he needed to get his defense sorted. While Liverpool were embracing the crisis miserably trying to get over it, a tall central defender at Southampton was perfecting his duties with grace.

Virgil van Dijk was making a daunting challenge look effortless at the Saint Mary’s Stadium. Immediately the Premier League was alerted and the clubs who were on a lookout for center-backs knew who they wanted. Manchester City and Liverpool wanted the solid Dutch but the Saints remained firm in the 2017 summer window that they are in no mood to let go of their prized possession. However, Klopp had weaved his magic already, Dijk was assured of an important role at Anfield and he had no second thoughts on leaving the Saints to play for Klopp.

Liverpool shatters the world record by forking out a whopping £70 million for the defender. The fee would go up to £75million including bonuses. But for an excellent rock solid defensive pillar like Van Dijk, it was a justified amount for the Reds who knew they are not investing in just a player but also a future solution. No defender in the history of football could have managed such a staggering fee, but Liverpool’s determination to land him was mightier than the money.

The deal is a favourable one for all parties. Southampton got the money they wanted, Van Dijk got his dream move and Liverpool had a star centre back. Kind of which the club had now lacked for years. He had enjoyed a phenomenal previous season with Southampton but has looked nowhere near that scintillating form, this season. It’s uncertain to determine whether it is the injury or perhaps his heart which has kept him away from being on top of his game this season. He will have to regain his top form if he has to justify the £75million price tag.

He had missed the latter half of the last season after picking an ankle injury but was highlighting his skills at the heart of Saints backline against the top six of the Premier League before that. For Liverpool, it was never about the money for the man they were getting in exchange. A leader at the back who could not only provide stability to the collapsing Liverpool defense but can also make them genuine contenders in Europe. Liverpool’s desperation and the staggering price tag indicate the fact that the Anfield outfit wanted to strengthen their squad to solidify their challenge. The Dutch knew where he wanted to play his football and he has got his wish it’s time now that he utilizes the opportunity and put his efforts in the right direction.

The Dutch defender had set his heart on a transfer in the summer window earlier but the move collapsed after the Saints complained against Liverpool unfair attempts of luring him. However, the bitter terms between the two clubs seem to have ended now with Klopp finally getting his wish. Liverpool possesses a fiery strike force which has been delivering continuously across competitions but the defense has been equally hapless. This signing could prove to be a masterstroke and strengthen Liverpool’s chances in the Champions League where they have sailed into the last 16 emphatically.

After Southampton agreed a deal in principle for the defender’s move to Anfield, Liverpool made an official announcement on Twitter. Van Dijk, 26, has signed a contract worth £180,000-a-week after setting his heart on a move to Liverpool ahead of Manchester City. Southampton wanted the best price for the player and we’re willing to let him join his preferred side. They accepted Liverpool’s bid for the rock-solid defender as he took the honours if becoming the most expensive defender in the history of football.

So just what makes van Dijk such a special player when he is in form? One of Liverpool’s correspondent’s who has closely watched him grow at the Saint Mary’s, Adam Leitch believes that a combination of strength, assuredness and football intelligence see him stand out from his peers. He said: “When he was at the peak of his powers he probably had the best distribution in the Saints squad, which for a center-half is quite something. Physically he’s very powerful. He’s a threat in both boxes and very confident spraying the ball around and carrying the ball out of defense himself.”