Southampton's Virgil van Dijk will make a move to Liverpool after the two parties reached an agreement worth 75 million pounds. Many football pundits condemned the transfer and called it overrated but how far-fetched are their calls, let's assess.

When it was announced that Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk will make a switch to Liverpool for a staggering sum of 75 million pounds, it sent shockwaves across the footballing community. Obviously, it may not have adequately surprised many given the volatility of the transfer market of today but the price is alarming for the clubs which are trying to make an impact in the world football with minimal resources. Anyway, that’s a different discussion altogether.

It wasn’t long ago when Ballon d’Or, Golden Boot, Player of the Year winners used to be the most touted players in the transfer market and with their incredible achievements used to come incredibly hefty price tags. Remember when Real Madrid shook the world when they signed Zinedine Zidane from Juventus for 46 million pounds? The price was astronomical but the legendary French repaid every quid of that money in his 5-year stint at the Spanish capital. Take Cristiano Ronaldo’s 80 million pounds move to Real Madrid for instance, the Portuguese has made them multi folds on their actual investment.

But then came Manchester City’s Robinho, Real Madrid’s Kaka, Chelsea’s Fernando Torres and much more. These high-profile signings exploded in their face and failed to yield anything significant. They were not just a loss to the buying club but they threatened the survival of small clubs. The likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain began such a trend that escalated the prices of even the very mediocre of footballers. Today, a 17-year-old is worth more than 100 million pounds while a proven world-class talent goes for less than half of that.

Hence, the signing of Virgil van Dijk is only the beginning of the super-inflated football transfer market as in the coming times, football fans will witness prices they couldn’t have imagined in their wildest dreams.