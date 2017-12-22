"He has been bowling really well in recent times. This was his fifth five-wicket haul and in the final he will do well I am sure. My best wishes will be with him always. I wish he becomes the second player from Vidarbha to make it to the Indian team," South Africa-bound Umesh told reporters after the historic win.

India pacer Umesh Yadav on Thursday urged Rajneesh Gurbani to keep performing well and be the second bowler from Vidarbha to make the national team after him. Fast bowler Gurbani’s seven-wicket haul fired Vidarbha into their maiden Ranji Trophy final as they pipped Karnataka by five runs in the semi-final at the Eden Gardens here.Gurbani returned figures of career-best figures of 7/68 in the second innings and a match-haul of 12/162 to bag the Man of the Match award.

On the third day, Gurbani picked all three wickets but not before Karnataka skipper R Vinay Kumar (36) and Abhimanyu Mithun (33) came to within sniffing distance of victory. Shreyas Gopal (24 not out) held fort at one end.Umesh said he advised Gurbani during that time to stay calm and not think about the runs flow.

“During those tense moments, I was telling him to stay calm and not get anxious. He was the main bowler and we needed him to relax. The responsibility was on me to keep him calm being the senior pro. I told him not to think about the runs.”In the final, the team does not need my advice. They have been doing well and I hope they will make a good match,” he added.Umesh will be leaving with Virat Kohli and co. for South African shores while Vidarbha will play Delhi in the summit clash on December 29.