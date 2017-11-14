Sweden qualified for next year's FIFA World Cup after earning a 1-0 aggregate victory over Italy. Following the completion of the match, Swedish players crashed inside an on-field TV studio of Eurosport in excitement. The hilarious video is going viral on social media.

Swedish footballers’ happiness knew no bounds after they qualified for FIFA 2018 World Cup following a draw with Italy in the qualifiers. A fine defensive performance earned Sweden a 1-0 aggregate win over their opponents fulfilling their Russia dream. After the match, Swedish players stormed into an on-field TV studio of Eurosport and destroyed it in a rush of joy. The announcers did not mind either since there was no injury.

This is the first time since 2006 that Sweden have qualified for the World Cup and the victory could not have been sweeter as it came against four-time champions Italy. Gianluigi Buffon’s team suffered a heartbreak in his farewell match failing to qualify for the top football tournament for the first time in last 60 years. “I am not sorry for myself but all of Italian football. We failed at something which also means something on a social level. There’s regret at finishing like that, not because time passes. Those who’ve played know how hard these matches are. We weren’t able to express ourselves at our best. We lacked the composure to score. Play-offs are decided by episodes and they went against us but you can understand that when you’re at fault,” an emotional Buffon said after the match.

Buffon, who donned the Italy blues one last time further expressed confidence that his team would bounce back. “We have pride, strength and we’re stubborn. We know how to get back up again as we’ve always done. I’m leaving an Italy side that will know how to speak for itself. Hugs to everyone, especially those I’ve shared this wonderful journey with,” the Italian goalkeeper said.

Sports most prestigious tournament FIFA world cup will be held in Russia next summer. Sweden will be playing in the tournament for the 12th time.

Have a look at the hilarious video: