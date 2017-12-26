Mahendra Singh Dhoni is pure class and he once again proved that by giving a few invaluable batting tips to some of young Sri Lankan players after India's victory in the third and final T20 of the recently concluded series. In a video which has gone viral on the internet, the former Indian can be seen sharing tips with Sri Lankan players Upul Tharanga, Akila Dhananjaya and Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the finest players currently playing the game of cricket. The former Indian captain not only is a world class batsman and wicket-keeper but also possesses one of the sharpest cricketing brains. His cricketing knowledge is unmatched and the experience he has gained from playing the game at the top level over the years has made him an integral part of the Indian setup. Apart from helping the team through his bat and gloves, he also puts all his efforts in guiding his teammates. He showed his class once again after India whitewashed Sri Lanka by winning the third and final T20 against the visitors.

In a video shared by one of his fans which has gone viral on social media, post-match Dhoni was seen having a fruitful interaction with Lankan youngsters as they listened to the World Cup winner keenly. It can be easily spotted that Dhoni is imparting his valuable cricket knowledge on the opposition players. As the visitors’ captain, Thisara Perera was being interviewed by Sanjay Manjrekar in the post-match presentation ceremony, Dhoni was seen giving some batting tips to his players Upul Tharanga, Akila Dhananjaya and Sadeera Samarawickrama and the trio listened attentively.

Here is the video:

A post shared by Sumit (@7sumit7) on Dec 24, 2017 at 10:36am PST

Dhoni after answering all his critics with the bat in the Lanka series will now travel to South Africa to take part in the upcoming crucial series. The road to 2019 World Cup has also been cleared for him as selector MSK Prasad on Sunday heaped praises on him and said that he is one of the best wicket-keepers in the world. “I think MS Dhoni still remains the No 1 wicket-keeper in the world and day in and day out we have been saying this. In the current T20 series (against Sri Lanka), the stumpings he has effected and caught-behind he has taken are phenomenal, said Prasad.

Dhoni was also backed by Indian cricket team’s coach Ravi Shastri who slammed his critics for continuously putting him under the scanner. “We are not stupid. I have been watching this sport for the last 30-40 years. We know, at this age, he (Dhoni) can beat players aged 26. People who talk forget that they played the game. If they look at themselves in the mirror and ask the question ‘what they were at the age of 36?’ would they have run two runs faster? But the time they finish two, this guy will run three. Then he has won only two World Cups and averages only 51. Till today you don’t have a wicket-keeper to replace him in the one-day team,” assessed Shastri about Dhoni’s position in the team.