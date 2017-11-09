The video shared by Sapna Moti Bhavnani takes us back to good old times as MS Dhoni is seen showing his funny side, dancing on a popular Bollywood number from John Abraham starrer Desi Boyz as wife Sakshi Dhoni can't control her laughter. The video has been shared widey by Dhoni fantics on social media.

Ms Dhoni is one of the calmest and silent figures in the current Indian cricket team. Despite winning so many laurels for the country, he never gets on top of celebrations and most of the time let’s the young teammates enjoy the winning moment. However, those who know Dhoni closely say that the former Indian captain has a child like habit of finding a funny side to smallest of things. Dance and Dhoni complement each other well; Dhoni showcased his moves for the first time in open when he along with Shah Rukh Khan set the stage on fire during an award show after winning the T20 World Cup which was the first trophy of Dhoni’s extraordinary trophy cabinet. Now Mahi’s hairstylist Sapna Moti Bhavnani has shared an old video of Dhoni’s funny moves which is sure to leave the cricket fans in nostalgia.

In the video, Mahi can be seen grooving on Bollywood number Jhak maar ke from Desi Boyz, and wife Sakshi enjoying the performance from a comfortable seat as she can’t stop laughing. Going by the caption of the video shared by Sapna Bhavnani, the video was shot inside actor John Abraham’s van. “A long time ago at a shoot we found ourselves in @thejohnabraham ‘s van so @sakshisingh_r and I directed @mahi7781 to make a video for him. And he did! And how! I am blessed to have spent so many precious moments with this man since he was a boy and feel sometimes it’s my responsibility to let ya’ll glimpse into our simple mad world. Enjoy and laugh all day! Yes I know, I am the luckiest girl and director in the world!, warning: this is the cutest thing you will see all decade!, reads the caption.

Here is the video:

Here is Dhoni dancing with Shah Rukh on his iconic number from the movie Don:

Not just Mahi, but his daughter Ziva is also a social media star and her clips keep going viral every time they are shared on the internet. Recently Ziva Dhoni was seen carrying water for her father and other cricketers who were playing in the Celebrity Clasico where Virat Kohli’s All Hearts FC took on Abhishek Bachchan’s All Stars.

Game time for Ziva and Mahi ❤️ she is all around the ground.. cuteness at its best. @msdhoni @Circleofcricket pic.twitter.com/ToHQj6cOm0 — Ishan Yadav Mahal (@BeingIshanCric) October 15, 2017

MS Dhoni who is one of India most successful captains, has won every ICC trophy in his glorious career. He currently is an integral part of the Indian team led by Virat Kohli. He continues to contribute significantly with his bat and gloves and his invaluable experience in cricket.

Dhoni came under criticism in the recently concluded India-New Zealand series when some so-called cricket experts called him out for not pacing up with the bat. However, skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri trust Dhoni’s abilities and are assured of his important role in the side. India lost the 2nd T20I but went on to win the nail-biting decider at Trivandrum clinching the series 2-1.