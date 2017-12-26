Mahendra Singh Dhoni after contributing to India's triumph over Sri Lanka in the ODI and T20 series is spending time with daughter Ziva Dhoni. A video of father-daughter duo wishing their fans on Christmas and New Year has gone viral on the internet.

The Christmas fever is not yet over for MS Dhoni’s fans. They were waiting for the wish to drop by from their talismanic cricketer and the wait seems to be over as a video of Dhoni with Ziva is going viral on the internet. After a brilliant Sri Lanka series, the former Indian captain is currently spending some quality time with his daughter Ziva and the father-daughter duo wished their fans on Christmas in a unique way. As the world celebrated the festival, Ziva Dhoni sent her wishes to the fans while singing on her father’s lap.

The heart-warming video was shared by Dhoni’s fans on Twitter. Ziva can be seen singing while sitting in Mahi’s lap, looking out of the window. “We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” Ziva can be heard singing in the video. The video which was posted by MS Dhoni fans on Twitter was captioned, “Here Comes Christmas wishes from #Dhoni & his Santa Ziva 😍#MerryChristmas

Team India after tour washing Sri Lanka will be attending Virat Kohli’s wedding reception in Mumbai later today. Ziva is also expected to accompany her parents to the grand event which is scheduled to be hosted at the Saint Regis hotel. The team will later fly off to South Africa with Virat and Anushka. The all-important South Africa tour will begin from January 5. The first Test of the three-match series will be played at Cape Town followed by two more Test matches, six ODIs and three T20s.

India has opted for a balanced squad for the crucial series and will be hoping to end the drought of a series win on the South African soil. Coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli are prepared for the stern challenge and are determined to rewrite history when India takes the field against the Proteas. Both the batting and the bowling department performed for the side in the Test as well as the limited over formats. Shardul Thakur has been picked ahead of Umesh Yadav as a pace bowling option to support Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. The batting line up has no changes from the winning squad against the Lankans.

“Nothing changes the way we approach any other match. For us all opposition is the same, all oppositions have to be respected and every game is a home match. And as it turned out that next, we are in South Africa. Where South Africa is different is that we haven’t won a series in South Africa,” said Ravi Shastri about the gruelling tour.

Therein lays a massive opportunity for the team to do something special,” Shastri told a news channel on Monday. The belief is there. We are going there and we will treat South Africa like we treat any other opponent we have played against. There will be respect but we will go there to win,” he added.

He also showered praises on MS Dhoni and stated that he remains an integral part of the side and there is no youngster in the fray who has the same qualities as Dhoni. “We are not stupid. I have been watching this sport for the last 30-40 years. We know, at this age, he (Dhoni) can beat players aged 26. People who talk forget that they played the game. If they look at themselves in the mirror and ask the question ‘what they were at the age of 36?’, would they have run two runs faster? But the time they finish two, this guy will run three. Then he has won only two World Cups and averages only 51. Till today you don’t have a wicket-keeper to replace him in the one-day team,” assessed Shastri about Dhoni’s position in the team.

He slammed Dhoni’s critics who raised questions over the former Indian captain’s abilities and asserted that Dhoni is one of the best wicketkeeper-batsmen around. “He is still one of the best around, not only in the Indian team but the world. Some of the things you see with him are not sold in the market. You will not get it anywhere else, said Ravi Shastri on Dhoni.

