Former skipper MS Dhoni who is currently on a break from international duty posted a video of himself training his dogs at his Ranchi farmhouse. The video is going viral on social media with fans loving the compassion with which Dhoni is giving an obstacle course to his pets.

Let’s admit it, former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a charmer both on and off the field. We love Dhoni’s adorable videos on Instagram as much as his sixes over the ground. The Ranchi boy is utilising his off time training his dogs at his farmhouse. Dhoni posted a video of himself while teaching his dogs how to jump over obstacles and captioned it as “ZOYA(Dutch Shepherd) does some training and LILY(husky) does the cheering job”.

The cricketer loves his dogs as much as his family and keeps posting their videos and images on social media along with other fun stuff he does. Earlier this month, he had posted a video of himself shaking legs on Jhak maar ke from movie Desi Boyz leaving his wife Sakshi in splits. Dhoni is currently on a break from international cricket with India gearing up for a 3-match Test series against SriLanka . The first game of the series will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 16.

The Jharkhand player and one of India’s most successful captain was under critics’ scanner recently after he failed to score fast runs in the second T20 against New Zealand. Dhoni had played too many dot balls before during his 49-run stint in the match that India lost by 40 runs. Virat Kohli’s boys however bounced back in the third T20 and sealed the series by 2-1 in the finale. Skipper Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri had however come to Kohli’s defence and asked the critics to stop targeting him.

“I don’t understand why people are pointing him out. If I fail as a batsman three times, no one is going to point fingers at me because I am not over 35. The guy is fit, he is passing all the tests. He is contributing to the team in every tactical way on the field. With the bat, he did really well against Sri Lanka and Australia,” Virat Kohli had said.

Have a look at the video MS Dhoni shared on Instagram: