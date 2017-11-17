Arsenal hosts Tottenham at Emirates Stadium on Saturday and the upcoming Premier League clash is bound to be an interesting one. From Thierry Henry's stunner to Nicklas Bentdner's supreme header, here we look at the top 5 goals that have been scored in the North London derby at Arsenal's home grounds - Emirates and Highbury.

There are very few football rivalries in the world like North London derby that grips the fans across the world. If the anticipation among fans is huge ahead of the Arsenal and Tottenham game then that is because the two clubs have earned it. Be it that 5-2 mauling of Tottenham in 2012 or the thrilling 5-4 victory of Gunners over their fierce rivals, the North London derby has shown us all. There is a long history of breathtaking games played between the two London clubs which has seen a host of stunning goals scored over the years.

Here we bring the top 5 goals scored by Arsenal players in North London derbies:

Arsenal’s legendary flying Dutchman Dennis Bergkamp scored a magnificent goal in 1996 when he showed his magic by receiving a cross with his left foot and then taking the ball on his right before providing a sublime finish past a hapless Tottenham goalkeeper.

In December 2007, Nicklas Bendtner scored a bullet of a header on the corner delivered by Cesc Fabregas. The big Dane came off the bench, saw the opportunity, rose to the occassion and captured the moment in the 75th minute of the game making it 2-1 for Arsenal in a heated clash played at Emirates Stadium.

Olivier Giroud may not be the most consistent of the strikers around but sure he is popular among Arsenal loyalists. The French striker made a diagonal run in the box and flicked a pass with his back foot into the net. It was the only goal of the game.

Thierry Henry left everybody in a state of awe when he scored a stunning solo goal at Highbury in 2002. Tussling with Tottenham midfielders, the striking legend made a lung-bursting run from the mid of the pitch and rounded two Hotspurs defenders before curling in a beautiful shot inside the net.

Per Mertesacker opened the floodgates in a match where Arsenal scored 5 goals past a miserable Tottenham side. The towering defender rose to Walcott’s cross and directed the ball into the net with his head from the penalty spot.