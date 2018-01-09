Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has named Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his current favourite cricketer. The former Indian captain will be returning in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the magnificent yellow.

Chennai loves Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the claim requires no proof as the Chepauk crowd has time and again proved that the former Indian captain rules their hearts. Being one of the most popular active cricketers currently, Dhoni is also admired by the likes of several entertainment superstars including the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The latest to join the MS Dhoni fan list is Tamil superstar Rajinikanth who has termed the returning Chennai Super Kings stalwart as his favourite cricketer. Dhoni is expected to take the captainship role once again when he returns in the yellow.

Both Rajinikanth and Dhoni enjoy a huge fan base in Chennai, the two megastars have won accolades for their work in their respective fields. While the Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni enjoys an undisputed following in the city, Rajinikanth remains the most celebrated actor who is followed like a semi-god. In a video which has now gone viral on social media, the 2.0 actor can be seen naming Dhoni as his favourite cricketer. While attending an event in the city, Rajinikanth was asked to name the cricketer he admires and it took him no time to respond with the name of Dhoni and the crowd erupted in the usual joy.

At Present, MS Dhoni is my most favorite cricketer – Super Star Rajinikanth 😎 pic.twitter.com/eLDp972jh4 — DHONIsm™ ♥ (@DHONIism) January 6, 2018

MS Dhoni was the first player to be retained by the Chennai Super Kings on the expense of Rs 15 crores. The two-time IPL winning skipper will reunite with his teammates Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja. CSK will mark its return in the cash-rich league after serving two years of suspension for alleged involvement in spot-fixing.

Earlier Dhoni had paid tribute to superstar Rajini while promoting his film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He struck the dashing Thalaivar pose and shared it on his Facebook page.

Tried copying the pose of The One and Only THALAIVAR Posted by MS Dhoni on Wednesday, 17 August 2016

Dhoni captained the Rising Pune Supergiants in the 2015 season after CSK’s suspension and had to embrace his worst IPL season during the campaign. It was the first time in his IPL career that he finished outside top four. However, the 36-year-old silenced his critics with the bat last season when he helped Steve Smith led Pune side to finish as runners-up losing a closely contested final to Mumbai Indians.