"I leave Liverpool because Barcelona is a dream for me. Liverpool was a dream that I was fortunate enough to realise and I have given five years of my life to it. "A career on the pitch only lasts for so long and to play for Barcelona as well as Liverpool is something I want to experience and enjoy while I am blessed enough to be able to do so," Philippe Coutinho said.

Shortly after putting pen to paper for Spanish football giants FC Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho used his Instagram page to post a farewell message to Liverpool and their supporters. “Since the moment I arrived in Liverpool, me and my family have been made to feel so welcome and have made so many friends,” Coutinho wrote. Coutinho signed for Barcelona on Monday ending his five-year stay at the Merseyside. “On the pitch and off the pitch, we have experienced the beauty of this club and its fans. In turn, I hope I have delivered memories and moments that have brought happiness to the Liverpool supporters.

“Moving to Liverpool, I knew the club’s greatness and history but what I did learn during my time was the unique heart and soul of the place. It has its own personality and character. “I leave Liverpool because Barcelona is a dream for me. Liverpool was a dream that I was fortunate enough to realise and I have given five years of my life to it. “A career on the pitch only lasts for so long and to play for Barcelona as well as Liverpool is something I want to experience and enjoy while I am blessed enough to be able to do so,” he added.

Coutinho justified his move to Barcelona by saying it has been a long-held ambition and his love for the club will always remain intact. “I hope the supporters understand that choosing to experience something new is not about diminishing their importance to me or the club’s importance. Nothing will ever diminish that in my heart,” he continued. “I wish Jurgen (Klopp) and the team nothing but joy and success for the rest of this season and beyond. This is an amazing team and they are getting better and better all the time.

“There are too many people I want to thank, but I cannot name everyone individually. To all the amazing club staff who have been part of my life in Liverpool — I will miss you.” Coutinho scored 54 goals in 201 appearances for Liverpool.