Rampant India continued their dominance in the Women’s Asia Cup 2017 to down 2-time champions China in the finals of the premier tournament. After clinching a lead in the 25th minute of the game through a Navjot Kaur strike, India was sailing comfortably towards victory but China leveled in the 47th minute and the game ended in a 1-1 stalemate going into the penalty corners where India outnumbered China by a goal to earn a well deserved 5-4 victory. China was always touted to be unpredictable for any opponent as they possess a number of experienced players in their side.

India reclaimed the coveted Asia Cup title for the 2nsd time after 13 years, having won it last in 2004. Kakamigahara, Japan became witness to one of India’s most historic triumph in recent years. Navjot Kaur was the lone scorer for India in the regular time. She broke the deadlock in the 25th minute putting the ball past the Chinese skipper. India then adopted a defensive route in the majority of the game trying to stop China from canceling the lead. However, Chinese forward Tiantian Luo netted in the 47th minute to ensure China says in the game. In the shootout, India emerged victorious with a score line of 5-4. It was 4-4 in the shootout, Indian skipper Rani scored in sudden death to help India lift the title.

This triumph in Japan means India remained unbeaten in the tournament and finished with gold. India has now officially qualified for the FIH World Cup in 2018. Among other clashes, Korea defeated Japan 1-0 to grab the 3rd spot and Malaysia outclassed Thailand 4-0 to finish on the 5th place. Navjot Kaur bagged a total of 5 goals in the tournament, finishing as India’s top scorer. For the first time in a calendar year, both Indian men and women’s team won the Asia Cup gold. The Indian men’s hockey team had floored Malaysia 2-1 earlier in October this year in the finals of the Asia Cup, 2017.