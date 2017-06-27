Riding on opener Nicole Bolton’s unbeaten century, Australia defeated West Indies by eight wickets in the ICC Women’s cricket World Cup here on Monday.

Chasing 205, Australian openers Beth Mooney (70) and Bolton (107 not out) put up a 171-run partnership before the former was dismissed in the 31st over by spinner Stafanie Taylor.

New batswoman Meg Lanning (12) then joined Bolton but failed to display her class as she was sent back to the pavilion by Taylor in the 35th over.

With 15 runs remaining, incoming batswoman Ellyse Perry (5 not out) along with Bolton then completed the proceedings with 71 balls remaining.

Earlier, choosing to bat after winning the toss, the West Indies were bowled out for 204 in 47.5 overs with opener Hayley Matthews (46) and middle-order batswoman Stafanie Taylor (45) scoring the maximum number of runs.

For Australia, Perry scalped three wickets while Kristen Beams and Jess Jonassen took two wickets each.

Brief scores: West Indies 204 (Hayley Matthews 46, Stafanie Taylor 45; Ellyse Perry 3/47) against England (Nicole Bolton 107 not out, Beth Mooney 70; Stafanie Taylor 2/33)

