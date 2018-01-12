Real Madrid have tied down Zinedine Zidane on a fresh contract keeping him at the club until 2020. The French manager confirmed the news after his side's draw against Numancia to secure passage in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has signed a contract extension till 2020 at the Bernabeu despite embracing a tough current season. The French manager confirmed the news on Wednesday after his side’s entry in the Copa del Rey semifinals. “It’s signed,” Zidane told reporters in the post-match press conference after Real Madrid played out a 2-2 draw with Numancia, securing their spot in the semifinals with an aggregate score of 5-2. Stating that the things would remain as they are currently and that the contract doesn’t guarantee anything, Zidane said that the contract doesn’t change anything.

The French legend had a near perfect start to his managerial career at Real Madrid, winning eight out possible ten trophies in his first two seasons. However, this season things have not gone down well for the Los Blancos who find themselves at a disappointing fourth position trailing sixteen points behind league leaders Barcelona in the La Liga. Talking about his simple approach towards managing a big team and the uncertain situations in football, Zidane reckoned that he can’t imagine himself as a coach for two, three years. “I’m enjoying what I do every day, because that’s the way it is. I can’t imagine myself as a coach in two, three years, because things are not like that. I know how it goes, nothing more, even with this contract it does not change anything,” he said.

In his incredible first two seasons at the Bernabeu, Zidane won one La Liga and two Champions League titles along with UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. He also lifted the Spanish Supercopa with Madrid in 2017. Flooring all the rumours of the club lining up replacements after his ordinary mentoring this season, Zidane told AS, “It is already signed. I have until 2020.” The French manager currently finds his side struggling in the Spanish top flight and has a daunting task at hand in Europe where Real Madrid have been drawn against Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Zidane chose to rest some of his big players in the clash against Numancia keeping the La Liga and Champions League campaigns in mind. Lucas Vazquez scored both the goals for Real. He found the back of the net in the 11th and 59th minute of the game. Numancia forward Guillermo netted a brace to help his side draw the game but couldn’t stop Madrid from progressing into the semifinals. Real will face Villarreal in their next La Liga encounter.