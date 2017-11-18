Jose Mourinho on Friday announced Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return to fitness and he said that the players will be named in the squad for the Newcastle clash. Apart from the two Manchester United superstars, Marcos Rojo has also returned and Mourinho is touted to field his strongest eleven in Saturday's Premier League clash.

When Manchester United will host Newcastle at Old Trafford on Saturday evening in the 12th week of Premier League, the home support will be more than jovial because of the return of two mainstays. Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have been announced fit by coach Jose Mourinho ahead of the clash. The returning back to fitness of the two superstars not only boosts rest of the team’s morale but it lifts up the atmosphere among the United loyalists.

While speaking to MUTV, Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho said, “The players that stayed here and [were] recovering from injuries, even the ones that are recovering from big injuries, they are ready to play. Pogba, Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo. All three are set to be named in the squad for the weekend clash.” On being asked about the importance of Pogba to the team, Mourinho said, “You can clearly see Manchester United this season before Paul’s injury and after Paul’s injury. It’s as simple as that.”

Paul Pogba started the current Premier League season strongly and produced inspirational performances for Manchester United till he suffered an injury setback. He was forced on the sidelines and was fighting to get back to fitness from the past two months. But in the two months that he was absent from Jose Mourinho’s playing eleven, the performances of Manchester United went in a downward spiral. United was leading the Premier League table with Manchester City but now they find themselves at second spot with a difference of 8 points from Pep Guardiola’s table-topping team.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was retained by Old Trafford outfit after his contract ran out last summer but the big Swede is yet to make a single appearance for the club in the current season. Mourinho said on Ibra that, “He made a full recovery. Now you cannot expect him to be ready to play 90 minutes or to be ready to play consecutive matches like he did all his career. Now he needs time to be back to his level, his fitness, his confidence, his sharpness, his everything. But, from the clinical point of view, to be good and ready is fantastic.” Apart from Pogba and Ibra, Marcos Rojo has also returned to the full training.