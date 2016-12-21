Stickers, 'hands-free' videos now on Instagram

New York: Instagram has rolled out two more features that allows users to add stickers to posts and capture videos 'hands-free'.

According to a report in the Next Web on Tuesday, users can now add stickers to videos and photo stories through a sticker button that shows up next to the drawing tool.

The feature includes specific stickers for the weather, current time and location and there are a bunch of holiday stickers like Christmas, Hannukah and all.

Instagram has also added a 'hands-free' for video recording. Now the users do not have to hold down the video button to record a video anymore.

"Just tap once to start, and tap again to finish -- like your regular camera app already does," the report noted.

With the new addition, users can also add more text to their photos and videos by tapping the text button to keep on adding more instances.

With the help of a slider that appears in the Instagram, users can adjust the text size too, including automatic text wrap so that it is not chopped off the sides of screen.

iOS users can also save their entire story from the past 24 hours as a single video.

The features are available on the latest versions of Instagram (10.3) for iOS and Android.