Samsung Galaxy S8: Rumour roundup

New Delhi: According to the latest rumours emerging from China, Samsung is now fancying a 8 GB RAM, 256 GB of internal storage for its 2017 flagship mobile Samsung Galaxy S8.

Earlier, sources having decent records in Samsung-related leaks suggested that S8 will have a brilliant folding technology accompanied with a smart watch which will be synchronized with the device at all times.

The upcoming ‘S’ series spearhead is expected to take the mobile phone market by storm and is being considered to become the best smart phone Samsung has ever produced.

With mandatory features like Super Amoled screen and the latest Android version, the phone will have 4k video recording, dual-rear cameras — 13 MP and 12 MP shooter back cameras, followed by the company's UFS 2.1 flash storage.

The next Galaxy ‘S’ series, which is likely to create waves in the mobile phone market will feature a new 6-inch display and will be divided into two processors — one with the latest Qualcomm processor which is usually launched in regions like US and the other Samsung Exynos chipset in India.

The phone is likely to be released in April 2017 in a variety of colours — black, blue, gold and white.