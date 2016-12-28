Non-metro cities accounted for nearly 60% online sales: Survey

New Delhi: With the demand for digital lifestyle continuing to be robust from across India, nearly 60% of online sales were in Tier II cities and beyond, according to a survey of trends by e-commerce platform Snapdeal.

"The delivery of functional benefits like speed, convenience and value also resulted in massive growth from non-metro cities in India," Vishal Chadha, Senior Vice President (Business) Snapdeal, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The survey showed that Delhi-NCR topped as the most online shopping-savvy metro city in India, followed by Bengaluru and Mumbai. Pune emerged as the leader amongst all Tier I city shoppers.

Metros and Tier I cities accounted only for 40% of the sales during the year.

Further, online make-up and grooming products seem to be in vogue this 2016, the statement said.

While make-up category for women saw a whopping overall growth of 345% year-on-year, personal care and grooming stood out as a popular category among men with an increase of 58%.

Women in the northern region of the country bought 32% of online make-up products in 2016.

Women in New Delhi -- with 12% of sales -- became the highest contributor for make-up products sales, men in Delhi purchased the most shaving and grooming products.

The sale of skin care category grew by 77% with Kolkata contributing 125% to the sales followed by Bengaluru.

"We are rapidly expanding our assortment in line with the needs and expectations of our existing users and also to cater to the next 100 million online shoppers from across India," Chadha said.