Coolpad unveils dual camera smartphone at Rs 13,999

New Delhi: Targeting consumers who look for phones with a large screen and high-end camera within their budget, Chinese technology company Coolpad on Wednesday launched its flagship Cool 1 -- a dual 13MP rear camera device priced at Rs 13,999.

Cool 1 is powered with 1.8 Ghz octa-core processor and Adrena 510 GPU and comes in 3GB and 4GB RAM variants.

The device runs on Android 6.0, has an on-board storage of 32GB and comes with 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support. It also features a fingerprint sensor.

"Under the dual-brand strategy, we aim to earn a spot within the top five smartphone manufacturers in China and India. Coolpad has a very strong research development legacy and owns thousands of patents, including one for dual-SIM cards," James Du, Global CEO, Coolpad Group, told reporters here.

The device sports a 5.5 inch full HD (1920x1080 pixel) resolution, dual 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 8MP selfie camera and supports dual SIM, including JIO/VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS and FM radio.

"2017 will be a game changer for Coolpad in India as we plan to capture four per cent of the market share. Coolpad has now expanded its market to other regions and the smartphones will now be available in Bangladesh and Nepal," added Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India.

The device is available in silver and gold colour variants and will be on sale on Amazon from January 5.