‘Pakistan Zindabad’ message flashes on hacked IIT-Madras website

Chennai: The central library and five other departments’ websites of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras were cyber hacked on Thursday by a hacker who claimed to be a Pakistani.

It was a shock to many of the Institute’s students who found ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ posts on the IIT Madras’ websites. IIT-Madras spokesperson Venkatraman said, "I came to know sometime in the morning from students that the website was hacked."

The website apparently was hacked by one 'Faisal 1337x', who put the photo of the famous joker from Batman movie "Dark Knight" in the garb of McDonald's mascot Ronald McDonald on its page.

Also Read: 50 hacking cases in one month post-demonetisation, says expert

Apart from the central library, the other departments targeted were biotechnology, social sciences, mathematics, mechanical engineering, civil engineering and humanities.

Just after a few minutes of the cyber attack, the institute officials took care of the problem and restarted the website with stricter security.

There has been no theft of data reported.